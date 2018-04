Latest News from Vulture

2:15 p.m.

Here’s Why Ansel Elgort Wants to Take His Biggest Hit Off Spotify

He has his reasons.

2:05 p.m.

Lady Gaga Convinced Bradley Cooper to Sing Live in A Star Is Born

“I spent about a year and a half taking vocal lessons and preparing.”

1:16 p.m.

Christina Hendricks Appreciates Her Status As a Gay Icon

Mad Men’s Joan will live on forever.

1:12 p.m.

Karen Gillan Weighs In On the Age-Old Question: Who’s the Hottest Friend?

Also, the allure of exposed brick.

1:00 p.m.

Beyoncé Debuted Completely New Looks for Her Second Coachella Performance

Because of course she did.

12:23 p.m.

Watch Shaggy Perform at Queen Elizabeth’s Party, Just for the Confused Reactions

Sting was also there, and he continues to look delicious.

11:28 a.m.

Gasp! Beyoncé Fell on the Coachella Stage

High heels, the devil’s mistress.

10:27 a.m.

Thandie Newton Says Hollywood’s #TimesUp Movement Didn’t Want Her Participation

“I wasn’t hot enough. I wasn’t mainstream enough.”

9:48 a.m.

It Sounds Like Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant With Her First Child

And her sister is “delighted.”

9:43 a.m.

Oman Police Release Findings for Avicii’s Death

Two postmortems were carried out.

2:01 a.m.

Audiences Continue Flocking to A Quiet Place

Everyone just loves feeling bad about eating loud snacks, apparently.

12:59 a.m.

James Cameron Is Tired of Avengers Movies

And he wants to make Avatar more like The Godfather. We know.

Yesterday at 11:17 p.m.

Ariana Grande and Archie Crashed Coachella And You Missed It

We’re there in spirit.

Yesterday at 6:29 p.m.

Ansel Elgort Really Hates Our Vulture Hats

We need to step up our merch game.

Yesterday at 4:58 p.m.

Martin Freeman Pitches His New Film Cargo to Some Fancy ‘Executives’

You can tell they’re executives because of their suit jackets.

Yesterday at 4:38 p.m.

Austin Powers’s Verne Troyer Dead at 49

Troyer had long suffered from alcoholism.

Yesterday at 3:48 p.m.

Watch Kate Micucci’s Elevator Pitch for 7 Stages at Tribeca Film Festival

These studio executives seem pretty legit.

Yesterday at 3:37 p.m.

Benedict Cumberbatch Not a Fan of Martin Freeman’s ‘Pathetic’ Sherlock Comments

“I don’t necessarily agree with that.”

Yesterday at 2:22 p.m.

The Cast of In A Relationship Plays ‘It’s A Yes Or No Question’

Seriously, it’s not that complicated at all.

Yesterday at 1:44 p.m.

Could You Imagine David Tennant As Hannibal’s Titular Villain?

It was “talked about” for awhile.