Hidden Figures Is Coming to Television

Barbara Streisand’s only wish, aside from an endless supply of identical dogs, was to direct Hidden Figures. And now, against all odds, it looks like she may still be able to live her dream. Variety reports that the Academy Award-nominated film is set to be turned into a series. National Geographic is reportedly in the early stages of developing the project along with the original film’s executive producers. The film was nominated for three Oscars, including Best Picture, and was based on a book of the same name by Margot Lee Shetterly.

There is no word yet on whether stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, or Janelle Monáe will appear in the serialized version, but Nat Geo has a surprisingly good track record of attracting big name talent, even though this will be only their second scripted series. The network’s other scripted drama, Genius, starred Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein in season one, with season two set to star Antonio Banderas as Pablo Picasso. It would still be quite a feat to get all three original stars, but they could probably at least get Kevin Costner to show up once in awhile with a sledgehammer.