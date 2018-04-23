Hillary Clinton’s Twitter Bio Won’t Start With ‘Wife’ Anymore

Photo: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton is changing her Twitter bio. After Clinton’s Arthur Miller Freedom to Write lecture at the PEN America World Voices Sunday night, Clinton sat down for a conversation with author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Adichie asked Clinton about her Twitter bio, which reads, “Wife, mom, grandma, women+kids advocate, FLOTUS, Senator, SecState, hair icon, pantsuit aficionado, 2016 presidential candidate.” “The first word that describes you is wife. And then I think it’s mom, and then grandmother. When I saw that, I have to confess I felt just a little bit upset. Then I looked at your husband’s Twitter account, and the first word was not husband,” Adichie said. Was this Hillary’s choice, she asked. Clinton smiled: “When you put it like that, I’m going to change it.”

The former 2016 presidential candidate spoke about the personal push and pull of investing in careers and relationships, citing Barbara Bush and Senator Tammy Duckworth as inspirations. “I loved the picture of Senator Tammy Duckworth coming onto the floor of the senate. I think that sort of summed it all up. She’s both! She’s a mom, she’s a senator, she’s a combat veteran, she’s someone who’s trying to integrate all of the aspects of her life,” Clinton said. “That’s what I’ve been trying to do for a very long time, and it’s not easy. But it is something that I’ve chosen to do, and I’m going to keep doing it. But I will change my Twitter bio.” Adichie had a suggestion: “Should’ve been damn good president.”