History Is No Longer Making Its Bill Clinton Impeachment Series

Television is a fickle thing. One day there’s two reported shows about President Bill Clinton’s impeachment in the works, then, all at once, there’s none. On April 4, shortly after showrunner Ryan Murphy confirmed that he was shelving his Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky season of FX’s American Crime Story, the History channel announced that it is also abandoning its planned Clinton drama. According to Deadline, the network will no longer be moving forward with its six-part scripted series The Breach: Inside the Impeachment of Bill Clinton. The limited series was based on Peter Baker’s similarly titled non-fiction bestseller, The Breach: Inside the Impeachment and Trial of William Jefferson Clinton. The producers reportedly made offers to several well-known actors, but no one was cast.