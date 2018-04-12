Today, we thank the cinephile gods for blessing us with a Timothée Chalamet coming-of-age drama again — this time, with 60 percent more drugs! In the first trailer for Hot Summer Nights, Chalamet plays a surly ’80s teen who goes to stay with his aunt for the summer, only to become embroiled in love triangles, small-time drug dealing, and potentially big-time drug dealing. You know, just normal teen stuff. It’s out on July 27. Until then, sashay away, Chalamet.