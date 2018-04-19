Latest News from Vulture

14 mins ago

Amazon Is Making Utopia Series With Gillian Flynn

The author has also signed an overall development deal with Amazon Studios.

25 mins ago

Kanye Is Releasing Two Albums This Summer

A solo project, plus a collab with Kid Cudi.

28 mins ago

The 12 Biggest Questions Ahead of Westworld Season Two

Does Dolores have a plan for her revolution? Will we see the outside world? What is Shogun World?

3:33 p.m.

Here’s How to Hear Beyoncé’s Coachella Weekend 2 Performance

A backup dancer confirmed Beyoncé has a few surprises planned for her second Beychella performance.

2:59 p.m.

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda Is a Gracefully Moving Portrait of the Legendary Composer

The documentary will premiere on Mubi this summer after its theatrical run.

2:58 p.m.

29 of the Year’s Most Giftable Coffee-Table Books (So Far)

Whether they’re into Maira Kalman, Muhammad Ali, or the Stanley Kubrick movie that was never made.

2:00 p.m.

Behold, Julianna Margulies in Her Strawberry-Blonde Dietland Wig

A Vulture exclusive.

1:47 p.m.

Bask in the Glory of Prince Gyrating in This New ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Footage

The Purple One knows how to rehearse.

1:46 p.m.

Every Season of Scandal, Ranked

Remembering why the show became so beloved in the first place, and eventually became so frustrating.

1:25 p.m.

The Teaser for Crazy Rich Asians Is Obviously Crazy Good

Meet the Prince Harry of Asia.

12:55 p.m.

NYC Stories: José Andrés Is the Perfect New Yorker

José Andrés is a lot of things — celebrity chef, vocal immigrant advocate, Twitter beast — and we can now add “best New Yorker” to the mix.

12:34 p.m.

How Internet Producers Took Over Mainstream Hip-Hop

Young beat-makers are selling their work to big stars for low prices — and it’s working really well.

12:22 p.m.

Grab Your Spray-Paint Cans and Celebrate American Vandal’s Peabody Award

Peter and Sam, you deserve this.

12:08 p.m.

Alexis Taylor’s 10 Favorite Books

David Hockney, Albert Camus, and more.

11:50 a.m.

9 Rajneeshpuram Residents on What Wild Wild Country Got Wrong

And what Ma Anand Sheela was really like in the flesh.

10:57 a.m.

I Feel Pretty Works Fine If You Don’t Think Too Hard About the Premise

The throwback Amy Schumer romantic comedy has its ups and downs.

10:48 a.m.

Letitia Wright Spit a Vibranium-Level Freestyle on Fallon

“And I spit this flow so free off the dome, Vibranium got me feeling oh so cold with this flow.”

10:44 a.m.

Sandra Is a Tech Thriller for the Age of Siri and Alexa

But as a podcast, it’s jarringly incomplete.

10:43 a.m.

The Scandal Writers Room on the Craziest Twists They Did (and Didn’t) Write

“I got a phone call, and the one phone call was, ‘Can you do the entire thing, but can she not be having an affair with the president?’”

10:04 a.m.

Samantha Bee, Serious Journalist, Investigates Sean Hannity the Serial Killer

Well, he does have average intellect.