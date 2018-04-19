Here’s How to Hear Beyoncé’s Coachella Weekend 2 Performance

Confirmed: Beychella’s second weekend won’t feature the exact same iconic set we saw before. Backup dancer Jo’Artis Mijo Ratti told Variety that the team is “switching up a couple things, so there could still be a wow factor.” The bad news: Beyoncé’s second Coachella set this weekend won’t stream on YouTube, nor are there plans to re-air it. It’s possible (and likely) that her weekend 2 set will be a Tidal exclusive given that Lemonade is still Tidal exclusive to stream, and Tidal has hosted and streamed Bey’s performances before, but for now members of the Beyhive can live-stream the audio for Weekend 2 on SiriusXM’s Coachella Radio, and keep an eye on Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates.