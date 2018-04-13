Photo: Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Huey Lewis & the News have canceled “all future shows” after Lewis revealed that he has hearing loss. In a statement on Twitter on Friday, Lewis said that he “lost most of my hearing” before a show in Dallas two-and-a-half months ago. “Although I can still hear a little, one-on-one, and on the phone, I can’t hear music well enough to sing,” he said, adding that he has been to several doctors who agreed that he can’t perform until his condition improves. Lewis was scheduled to perform at Outside Lands this summer, in addition to several other shows across the country. “I feel horrible about this, and wish to sincerely apologize to all the fans who’ve already bought tickets and were planning to come see us,” he added. “I’m going to concentrate on getting better, and hope that one day soon I’ll be able to perform again.”