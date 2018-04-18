Idris Elba Will Finally Come Into Your Bedroom, Via His New Netflix Comedy Series

At long last, Idris Elba has accepted your invitation to maybe, like, come up for a drink or something? He’ll be visiting you in your home (and probably in your bed, with a discount Malbec) via Turn Up Charlie, an upcoming Netflix comedy series Elba created, will star in, and executive produce. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Elba will star as a DJ named Charlie, an “eternal bachelor who is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a manny to his famous best friend’s problem-child daughter.” Netflix has given the show a straight-to-series, eight-episode order. Elba started his career DJ-ing African weddings with his family, and has continued DJ-ing in clubs. Career model-DJs, watch out! Manny-DJ is our new thing.