Incredibles 2 Trailer: Nobody Puts Baby Jack-Jack in a Corner

Pixar’s superpowered family is back to save the day again in the long-awaited Incredibles 2. In their return to screens after a decade-plus away, the brood is still trying to keep their special abilities a secret — a particularly tough feat since Baby Jack-Jack is ready to transform into a red mini-Hulk every time he’s denied a cookie. Mom, Elastigirl, is working on an effort to change the public’s opinion on superheroes, but that means it’s up to Mr. Incredible to figure out Common Core math homework. The sequel hits theaters on June 15.