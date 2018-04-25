A Simple Quiz: Has This Actor Ever Appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is often described as a “juggernaut” or even a “steamroller,” but I prefer to think of it as a vacuum, one that is likely to suck up every actor in Hollywood sooner or later. Much as the Harry Potter movies kept a generation of English actors off the dole, the 19 films of the MCU have offered a reliable paycheck for all manner of actors, be they Australian soap stars, eccentric thespians, or even former WWE heels. To celebrate the franchise’s grand climax in Avengers:Infinity War, we’re offering you this simple quiz: We’ll name an actor, and you tell us if they’ve ever been in a Marvel movie. (To keep it easy, we’re ignoring the TV shows.)
Has This Actor Ever Appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
Here are 30 actors. You tell us if they've been in an MCU movie.
You’re right! Tucci played Dr. Abraham Erskine in the first Captain America movie.
Wrong! Tucci played Dr. Abraham Erskine in the first Captain America movie.
Correct!
Sorry, Byrne has yet to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She does appear in the recent X-Men movies, which are made by Fox.
You’re right! Hall played Maya Hansen in Iron Man 3.
Nope! Hall played Maya Hansen in Iron Man 3.
Correct!
Nope, Blunt has yet to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though she was nearly cast as Black Widow.
Correct!
Turturro has yet to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though I suppose there’s still time.
You’re right! Glover played Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
He never achieved his dream of playing Spider-Man, but Glover did play Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Correct!
Sorry, the Emmy, Oscar, and Tony Award–winning actress has yet to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Correct!
Nope, Harvey Keitel has yet to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Correct! Cannavale played Paxton in Ant-Man.
Sorry! Cannavale played Paxton in Ant-Man.
Correct!
Wilde has yet to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but she did once say that it would be “amazing” to play Captain Marvel.
You’re right! Though she had a higher-profile role in Fox’s X-Men: Apocalypse, Munn also played Chess Roberts in Iron Man 2.
Sorry! Munn played Chess Roberts in Iron Man 2.
Correct!
Sorry, the Black-ish star has yet to appear in a Marvel movie.
Correct! The Fantastic 4 star had a small role as a U.S. marshal in Iron Man 2.
Nope, the Fantastic 4 star had a small role as a U.S. marshal in Iron Man 2.
Correct! McAdams played Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange.
Nope! McAdams played Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange.
Correct!
Sorry! The British-Sudanese actor has yet to appear in a Marvel movie.
Correct! Damon had an uncredited cameo in Thor: Ragnarok.
Sorry! Damon had an uncredited cameo in Thor: Ragnarok.
Correct! Woodard played Miriam in Captain America: Civil War, though she also played a completely different character in Luke Cage.
Doubly wrong! Woodard appeared in both Captain America: Civil War and the TV show Luke Cage, though strangely she played two completely different characters in each.
Correct!
Sorry! The Deadwood star has yet to bring his talents to the MCU.
Correct! Greer played Maggie Lang in Ant-Man.
Nope! Greer played Maggie Lang in Ant-Man.
Correct! The Fatal Attraction star played Nova Prime in Guardians of the Galaxy.
The Fatal Attraction star played Nova Prime in Guardians of the Galaxy.
Correct!
Sorry! Though Common has appeared in the comic-book adaptations Suicide Squad and Wanted, neither of them were part of the MCU.
Correct! Burrell played Leonard in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, the black sheep of the MCU.
Sorry! Burrell played Leonard in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, the black sheep of the MCU.
Correct!
Sorry! Joel McHale has yet to appear in a Marvel movie.
Correct!
Sorry! Though he starred in Batman Begins, Watanabe has yet to appear in a Marvel movie.
Correct! Howard played Col. James Rhodes in the first Iron Man, though thanks to a salary dispute he was replaced by Don Cheadle in subsequent films.
Sorry! Howard played Col. James Rhodes in the first Iron Man, though thanks to a salary dispute he was replaced by Don Cheadle in subsequent films.
Correct!
Sorry, the versatile actress has yet to join the MCU.
Correct!
Sorry, the beloved House of Cards actor never appeared in a Marvel film before his death in February 2018.
Correct!
No! The Wire alum has not yet appeared in any MCU films, though he did play the baddie in 2008’s Punisher: War Zone, which exists in a separate canon.
Correct! The Happy Endings actor played Gary the Cameraman in Iron Man 3.
Sorry, the Happy Endings actor played Gary the Cameraman in Iron Man 3.
Correct! The man born Clifford Harris Jr. played Dave in Ant-Man.
Nope! The man born Clifford Harris Jr. played Dave in Ant-Man. How could you forget Dave?