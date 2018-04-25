A Simple Quiz: Has This Actor Ever Appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

These people aren’t in the quiz. Photo: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is often described as a “juggernaut” or even a “steamroller,” but I prefer to think of it as a vacuum, one that is likely to suck up every actor in Hollywood sooner or later. Much as the Harry Potter movies kept a generation of English actors off the dole, the 19 films of the MCU have offered a reliable paycheck for all manner of actors, be they Australian soap stars, eccentric thespians, or even former WWE heels. To celebrate the franchise’s grand climax in Avengers: Infinity War, we’re offering you this simple quiz: We’ll name an actor, and you tell us if they’ve ever been in a Marvel movie. (To keep it easy, we’re ignoring the TV shows.)

Has This Actor Ever Appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Here are 30 actors. You tell us if they've been in an MCU movie.

Virile ragù enthusiast Stanley Tucci?
Photo: Getty Images
Australian comedienne Rose Byrne?
Photo: Getty Images
Shakespearean drama scion Rebecca Hall?
Photo: Getty Images
Action star Emily Blunt?
Photo: Getty Images
Multifaceted supporting player John Turturro?
Photo: Getty Images
Brooding genius Donald Glover?
Photo: Getty Images
Grammy-needer Viola Davis?
Photo: Getty Images
Grizzled exhibitionist Harvey Keitel?
Photo: Getty Images
New Jersey baritone Bobby Cannavale?
Photo: Getty Images
“Nice for What” star Olivia Wilde?
Photo: Getty Images
The Newsroom's Olivia Munn?
Photo: Getty Images
Alliterative actor Anthony Anderson?
Photo: Getty Images
Therese's sister Kate Mara?
Photo: Getty Images
Rom-com all-star Rachel McAdams?
Photo: Getty Images
Star Trek: Deep Space 9’s Alexander Siddig?
Photo: Getty Images
Matt Damon?
Photo: Getty Images
Desperate Housewives queen Alfre Woodard?
Photo: Getty Images
The sonorous Ian McShane?
Photo: Getty Images
Everyone's best friend Judy Greer?
Photo: Getty Images
'80s icon Glenn Close?
Photo: Getty Images
Multi-hyphenate talent Common?
Photo: Getty Images
Sitcom patriarch Ty Burrell?
Photo: Getty Images
Deadpan snarker Joel McHale?
Photo: Getty Images
The Last Samurai’s Ken Watanabe?
Photo: Getty Images
Empire star Terrence Howard?
Photo: Getty Images
Hipster icon Mary Lynn Rajskub?
Photo: Getty Images
Late character actor Reg E. Cathey?
Photo: Getty Images
Roguish Englishman Dominic West?
Photo: Getty Images
TV funnyman Adam Pally?
Photo: Getty Images
Atlanta rapper T.I.?
Photo: Getty Images

