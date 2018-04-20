Latest News from Vulture

8:56 p.m.

Natalie Portman Explains Why She Declined to Travel to Israel for Award Ceremony

“My decision not to attend the Genesis Prize ceremony has been mischaracterized by others. Let me speak for myself.”

8:25 p.m.

Dan Harmon Didn’t Realize Being An Actor Was So Hard

“Wow. I really abused Donald Glover.”

7:44 p.m.

It Star Sophia Lillis Is Your New Nancy Drew

She will lead an adaptation of Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase.

7:41 p.m.

Jeffrey Wright Describes Filming His New Movie O.G. in a Real Prison

“I found it to be the most moving experience I’ve ever had working on a film.”

7:34 p.m.

R. Kelly’s Lawyer, Publicist, And Assistant Have Reportedly Quit

“My resignation was unrelated to any allegations related to Mr. Kelly’s social life,” the singer’s attorney Linda Mensch told Rolling Stone.

6:36 p.m.

Avicii and EDM’s Promise of Post-Recessional Excess

Avicii was but one of the towering, single-named DJs that rose up in the early 2010s wave of EDM, but he was the most emblematic.

6:22 p.m.

The Westworld Cast Doesn’t Know the Order of the Episodes While Filming

“They were filmed in a sequence designed to completely disorient me.”

6:06 p.m.

Mary Berry Fondly Recalls the Time She Was Arrested for ‘Drugs’ at an Airport

Blimey! What would Paul think?

5:58 p.m.

J. Cole’s KOD Is a Thoughtful Meditation on Addiction

The North Carolina rapper explores the perils of addiction from multiple angles, to emotionally powerful results.

5:22 p.m.

The 10 Essential William Holden Performances

In time for what would be his 100th birthday, celebrate the classic Hollywood icon by watching his greatest work.

4:45 p.m.

A Perfect Circle Goes Soft and Heavy on Eat the Elephant

An album fit for people, sheep, and sheeple alike.

4:18 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Has Been Spotted, This Time in Bankruptcy Court

You won’t get his emails without a fight!

4:02 p.m.

Allison Mack, Another Smallville Actress, Has Been Arrested for Role in Sex Cult

Smallville actress Kristin Kreuk had been previously accused of working as a recruiter for the cult, but denied the claims.

3:50 p.m.

Of Course Someone Used a Westworld Panel to Pitch Their Screenplay

After offering some run-of-the-mill compliments about Westworld, a questioner admitted that he and his brothers were “huge fans of Interstellar.”

3:48 p.m.

How Close Are We To Real-Life Westworld Robots?

And how should we treat them when we get them?

3:29 p.m.

Shaggy and Sting Made the Perfect 420 Album

Two incredibly cheesy men got together and made sort of lame, but surprisingly delightful, pop-reggae music.

3:22 p.m.

Pour One Out for Joshua Malina, Who Had to Film His Scandal Death Scene 17 Times

“I famously was always concerned about dying.”

2:49 p.m.

The Stoner Canon: 101 Trippy Movies, Albums, Books, TV Shows, and More

The ultimate guide to experiencing the high.

2:37 p.m.

John Krasinski As Captain America, and Other Actors Who Almost Played Avengers

The MCU could have looked very different with Emily Blunt and Joaquin Phoenix in it.

2:23 p.m.

The Exorcist’s William Friedkin on the Terror of Filming an Actual Exorcism

The Devil and Father Amorth, in theaters this week, follows the titular Vatican exorcist as he performs his ninth exorcism on the same woman.