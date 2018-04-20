It Star Sophia Lillis Is Your New Nancy Drew

Sophia Lillis is getting a reprieve from battling shapeshifting entities from hell. The star of last year’s It has just been cast as Nancy Drew in the Warner Bros. adaptation of Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, according to Variety. In the story, two elderly sisters start experiencing strange occurrences in their home, and a strange series of events leads to them being accused of murder. It’s Nancy Drew who has to help them beat the wrap and uncover the truth. The movie is being co-produced by Ellen DeGeneres.