Latest News from Vulture

12:04 a.m.

J. Cole Announces New Album to Drop Friday

Clear your hectic 4/20 schedule to just relax and listen to the new J. Cole.

Yesterday at 11:20 p.m.

Mockingbird Producer Offers to Stage Play in Courtroom Following New Lawsuit

The author’s estate sued Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming stage version of her classic novel, saying the play’s Atticus Finch veers from the source material.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Cosby Accuser Andrea Constand Took the Stand Again Today

“If you still believe this man is innocent, you’re either stupid or evil.”

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

UnREAL Recap: Who Can You Trust?

Rachel Goldberg might be the least predictable character in TV history?

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Good Girls Recap: Scared Straight

Mary Pat is a very worthy foe for the ladies.

Yesterday at 10:35 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Jax Off

Of all the awful things that Jax has done, breaking up with Brittany is perhaps the most awful.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Terror Recap: Tuunbaq Tango

We pretty much know how this story will end, but it’s still wrenching to watch.

Yesterday at 9:29 p.m.

The Best Lines Adam Pally Got Through While Presenting at the Shorty Awards

“This is the worst night of my life.”

Yesterday at 8:10 p.m.

Hotel Artemis Trailer: Jeff Goldblum, Sterling K. Brown, Jenny Slate Check In

Do they take points at this hotel-hospital for criminals?

Yesterday at 7:46 p.m.

Night Court Actor Harry Anderson Dead at 65

He was found at his home in North Carolina.

Yesterday at 5:35 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar Is Doing the Music Pulitzer a Favor by Winning it

The Pulitzer is another feather in his Dodgers fitted cap.

Yesterday at 5:26 p.m.

Late-Night Ratings: Colbert’s Lead Over Fallon Is Bigger Than Ever

The Late Show’s margin of victory over The Tonight Show stands at a daunting 1.26 million viewers.

Yesterday at 5:14 p.m.

Another Woman Is Accusing R. Kelly of Unlawful Restraint and Sexual Misconduct

The anonymous woman alleges that Kelly unlawfully restrained and abused her while grooming her to join his “cult.”

Yesterday at 4:37 p.m.

We’ll Revisit Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance for the Rest of Our Lives

Just seconds in, it was apparent she was playing for keeps.

Yesterday at 4:02 p.m.

Jerry Saltz, New York Magazine Art Critic, Wins Pulitzer Prize

Our irrepressible, one-of-a-kind critic gets the big prize.

Yesterday at 3:45 p.m.

6 Great TV Episodes to Watch After Paying Your Taxes

From The Simpsons to The Honeymooners, sitcoms have mined the comedy of Tax Day for decades.

Yesterday at 3:38 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar, Weinstein Investigations Win 2018 Pulitzer Prizes

New York’s Jerry Saltz won the award for criticism.

Yesterday at 3:27 p.m.

Drake’s New Album Scorpion Will Sting Into Your Ears in June

Drake announced the title with a very Drive satin bomber.

Yesterday at 3:15 p.m.

Vince Staples Calls Out R. Kelly During Coachella Interview

“If R. Kelly didn’t go to jail for being a child molester and peeing on people and having a human trafficking ring in Atlanta, I’ll be all right.”

Yesterday at 3:15 p.m.

Philadelphia District Attorney Says Meek Mill’s Conviction Should Be Overturned

His legal team may now have the opportunity to appeal based on new evidence that a police officer in the case has a history of racial bias and abuse.