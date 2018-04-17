J. Cole Announces New Album to Drop Friday

You do this every year. You try to get too much done on 4/20 and end up running yourself ragged. This year, forget getting your passport renewed and your teeth cleaned. There’s time for that some other day, like 4/21. This Friday, sit back, relax and enjoy J. Cole’s fifth studio album, which he revealed on Twitter Monday night. “New album. KOD 4/20,” the rapper tweeted, after announcing a surprise show in New York that same evening. J. Cole’s last album was 2016’s 4 Your Eyez Only, which you fully enjoyed the second it dropped, since December 9 is the day you set aside every year to do nothing but get insanely high.