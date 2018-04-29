J. Cole’s New Album KOD Had the Biggest Opening Week of 2018

After dropping on 4/20, J. Cole’s fifth studio album KOD has proved itself a hit, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200. Of course, this news should hardly come as a surprise to fans. All of J. Cole’s previous albums, from 2011’s Cole World: The Sideline Story to 2016’s 4 Your Eyez Only also premiered at the very top of the chart. According to Billboard, KOD’s victory doesn’t stop there. In addition to having the most successful week of any album this year in streams and “equivalent album units,” surpassing Justin Timberlake’s Man of the Woods, KOD had the third-largest streaming week ever after Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. and Drake’s More Life, both 2017 releases. KOD’s debut is only second in traditional album sales, however, coming in behind Man of the Woods, which is a sure sign you should treat yourself to a brand-new CD if we’ve ever seen one.