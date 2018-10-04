Holy Noldor, a Brand-New J.R.R. Tolkien Book Is Getting Released This Year

Good guy J.R.R. Tolkien, still delighting us with his words at the ripe age of … crunches the numbers … 126. Thanks to the editing prowess of the author’s son, Christopher, this summer brings The Fall of Gondolin, written by Tolkien while he was hospitalized after the Battle of the Somme. Per The Guardian, the book was once described by the elder Tolkien as being “the first real story” of Middle-earth, as it follows the “uttermost evil” Morgoth fighting against the sea-god Ulmo to take command of the hidden city of Gondolin and its Noldor inhabitants, thus producing the “biggest battle narrative outside of The Lord of the Rings.” Narrative-wise, a Noldor named Tuor journeys to find Gondolin to start a new life there, only for that pesky Morgoth to wreak havoc on everything. There will be Balrogs, there will be dragons, hell, there will even be orcs. We’ll have to wait until August to learn the rest.