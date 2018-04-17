James Comey Tells Colbert Why He Was Surprised When Trump ‘Whacked’ Him

With the release of his new memoir, fired FBI director James Comey has been making the television rounds and he’s not been holding back on his Trump burns. In addition to remarking on the skin tone and chattiness of the president, Comey also compared his former boss to a mafia leader — an analogy Stephen Colbert was ready to run with. “If it felt like you were working for a mob boss, were you surprised that you got whacked?” The Late Show host asked his guest. “Because that’s what they do.”

Comey explained that he was shocked because he thought that as the leader of the Russian investigation he was safe from dismissal. “Even though our relationship was becoming strained, there’s no way that I’m going to get fired or whacked,” Comey said. “Because that would be a crazy thing to do — why would you fire the FBI director who is leading the Russia investigation?”

Colbert quipped, “I don’t know if you’ve dealt with mob bosses before, but they don’t like to be investigated.” You can watch the full interview below.