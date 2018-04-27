Janelle Monáe’s New Album Just Dropped So Everything Might Actually Be Ok

Janelle Monáe’s much anticipated new album Dirty Computer has finally arrived, just in time to take your mind off Kanye West for at least an hour or two. The album dropped at midnight Thursday during the live debut of its companion short film on BET. Monáe has referred to the film as an “emotion picture”, and it co-stars Monáe’s very, very close friend and collaborator Tessa Thompson. The album itself also includes collaborations with Pharrell, Brian Wilson, and Zoë Kravitz. See? Everything always works out for the best eventually.