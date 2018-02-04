Photo: J. Merritt/Getty Images

Almost one year removed from that time a Twitter idea for a buddy movie starring Lupita Nyong’o and Rihanna became a reality (Netlfix is producing, Ava DuVernay is directing, and Issa Rae is writing), the social media platform is teasing us with another hypothetical all-star collaboration. It all started with up and coming musical talent Missy Elliott wondering aloud whether or not some other artist would take a chance on her directing one of their videos.

Just like artist trusted me to write songs for them I wonder what artist would take a chance on me directing a video for them🤔 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 2, 2018

Janelle Monáe quickly volunteered as tribute, which launched an emoji-fueled stanning reaction by Elliott directed at the world’s most famous android entertainer.

NOW JANELLE GUUUURRRL you know yo videos already be FIYAH🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 STAWP PLAYING!🤚🏾😂 but shiiii I’d love to🙌🏾🙌🏾your videos already be NEXT LEVEL SH!T!🙌🏾 https://t.co/0sHCnVN5g2 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 2, 2018

But Monáe would not be outdone for enthusiasm, telling the legendary producer and music video visionary not only does she want to team up, she’s already on set and ready to shoot.

I’m already on set . hair and makeup done . 2 hrs early . You are THE MASTER TEACHER of visuals . This would be a DReAM . I fucking love you QUEEN ! Let’s go !!! https://t.co/sIOOCuO9nH — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) April 2, 2018

Generous Twitter user and actress with great taste, Tessa Thompson, got in on the act, too. You may remember that Thompson volunteered herself for a cameo in that Rihanna-Lupita project when it was in its Twitter incubation stage, and she is also a Monáe video veteran at this point, having starred in at least one visual for the singer’s upcoming album. (Fan yourself and watch the “Make Me Feel” video again here.) If this Elliott-Monáe joint becomes a reality, Thompson’s Twitter interest may just be the secret to getting your star-baiting social media projects green lit. Take note!

Wait. Can I be in this one too tho . I’ll be an extra and cater it https://t.co/gJS4FLtrlz — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) April 2, 2018

Fortunately for Thompson, the Wondaland Records figurehead approves of her casting.

You and I both just got out of hair and makeup . We on set now ready to shoot ! 🤩🤩👯‍♀️💋💋 https://t.co/zpph0hrXgI — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) April 2, 2018

And because real recognizes real, Cynthia Erivo got in on the thread. (If Thompson is handling catering, maybe Erivo can be a location scout?)

Can i join in please? https://t.co/9GqAxclpW0 — Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) April 2, 2018

Then Thompson blessed this request.

Yes! I’m dreaming — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) April 2, 2018

So really, all that’s left is for Ava DuVernay to swoop in with an offer to produce, and this can become celeb-studded “Family Feud” of 2018. Twitter got a whole feature off the ground last time, so a music video green light should be no sweat.