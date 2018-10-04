The 8 Most Important GIFs From Janelle Monáe’s ‘Pynk’ Video

When Janelle Monáe said “Let the vagina have a monologue” in “Django Jane,” we perhaps should have known to brace ourselves for an immaculately art-directed ode to all things even vagina-adjacent — up to and including Tessa Thompson popping her head out between Monáe’s stylish labial legs — which is exactly what she’s delivered in with “Pynk.” Below are the eight most important GIFs from Monáe’s latest, a video so celebratory of female sexuality and sex organs and sexual thoughts and sexual fluidity that it makes the bisexual lighting and ass slapping of “Make Me Feel” seem extremely subtle by comparison. Now behold the glory of “Pynk” in seconds-long loops you can share with friends.

Countdown to vagina pants in 3, 2, 1…

Retire the Palm Springs weekend by the pool. Janelle Monáe has just canceled your desert girls trip. Find something else to Instagram about.

Guys, if you ever wonder what women get up to when you’re not around, this is it. Exactly this. We perform elaborate, erotic bonding rituals while serving extreme face. And no, you’re never invited, but if you are invited don’t accept because the women inviting you are witches and you’re a sacrifice. Those are just the rules.

On Planet Janelle vaginas get both monologues and taglines.

It’s Cindi’s Workout Plan™

Ms. Monáe was even kind enough to show us ladies the new way we will walk down the street henceforth. What a generous queen.

In “Make Me Feel,” Janelle said, “Baby, don’t make me spell it out for you.” But by “Pynk” she clearly changed her tune, because here she is just spelling it right the hell out.

In conclusion: