Jessica Chastain Fights Sexism With a Paintbrush in Woman Walks Ahead Trailer
Jessica Chastain loves playing women with a job to do who will face extreme adversity along the way. In Woman Walks Ahead, that woman is Caroline Weldon, an artist in 19th-century New York City on a mission to find Sitting Bull, a Hunkpapa Lakota tribe leader in the Dakotas, so she can paint his portrait. What Weldon also finds, however, is a lot of misogynist white men set on wiping out Native Americans. The timeline of the movie takes place in the lead-up to the Wounded Knee Massacre of 1890, making the story quite sad even in moments of triumph. The real Caroline Weldon was already an activist with the National Indian Defense Association by the time she met Sitting Bull, and came to the Midwest to help fight against the Dawes Act, which broke apart tribal lands to distribute land among individuals. But if you want to see the One Woman’s Awakening version of that story, Woman Walks Ahead opens on June 29.
Watch Now
- How Close Are We To Real-Life Westworld Robots?
- The Women of Killing Eve Are Ready to Break Boundaries
- 9 of the Most Ridiculous Scenes From the Original Lost in Space
- How to Protect Your Facebook Data
- Here’s a Sneak Peek at Queer Eye Season Two
- 4 Ways 2001: A Space Odyssey Was a Visual-Effects Pioneer
- 39 Egg-cellent Scenes in Film and Television
- Who Would Survive the Apocalypse: NYC or L.A.? Celebrities Debate
- Dogs Review Isle of Dogs
- How To Make Your Own Wes Anderson Soundtrack
- The History of Giant Robots in Pop Culture
- 13 Scenes From the Leprechaun Movies That Feel Too Absurd to Exist
- Video Games Don’t Know How to Handle Current Events
- Before Snapchat, See How Jeff Koons Made Iconic Public Art With Puppy