Photo: David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Have you gotten enough of those Jessica Jones jeans? Of course you haven’t, so Netflix is going to bless you with a third season of Krysten Ritter wearing her now-iconic denim so you can keep considering the finer points of urban superhero fashions. The last time we saw Jessica, she was having dinner again with her super/maybe boyfriend and his son, while Trish was having the realization that her harebrained scheme to get powers maybe kind of worked, and Malcolm was teaming up with Pryce Cheng at Cheng Consulting to do work for Jeri Hogarth’s new law firm. Who will be a friend and who will be a foe to our beloved Jessica in season three? We’ll find out at some unidentified date in the future.