Jessica Williams Joins J.K. Rowling to Announce Her Fantastic Beasts Character

To be a fly on that wall! Or preferably just a normal human being, as J.K. Rowling and Jessica Williams don’t seem like the type to hang out in a lot of fly-infested theaters. While attending tonight’s Broadway premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the author and one half of 2 Dope Queens took a moment to announce Williams’ role in the Fantastic Beasts universe: Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks, who, of course, teaches at the Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the American equivalent of Hogwarts.

But, as Rowling went on to explain on Twitter, you’ll be waiting a little while longer before you see Jessica Williams fully assume her role as fantasy film star. “You only see a HINT of Lally in Fantastic Beasts 2,” the author tweeted at a fan. “Her true glory is revealed in FB3.” The franchise’s second film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, hits theaters November 16 of this year.