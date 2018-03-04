In a late-night bit seemingly designed to send spelling bee champions into an existential crisis, Jimmy Kimmel welcomed three Los Angeles school children to his “Make America Grate Again Spelling Bee.” While they’ve undoubtedly spent weeks or even months memorizing suffixes and etymology, those kids would have been better off studying Donald Trump’s tweets, which most of us accidentally do anyway. Hey, maybe you would have beaten these little kids! What a little feather in your capp that would be.