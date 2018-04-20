Joshua Malina, that diabolical rapscallion, has been torturing his Scandal pals for years with his silly shaving cream and dirty email pranks on set. And frankly, those gladiators have had enough. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night following the series finale, the cast was finally able to get some sweet, sweet revenge on Mr. Attorney General himself, enlisting Kimmel to make it seem like Malina and his confetti canon were to blame for giving an elderly woman a fatal heart attack. “That is the worst thing anyone has even done to me,” he mused afterward, “but I can’t say I didn’t have it coming.” We wouldn’t disagree.