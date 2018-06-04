Jimmy Kimmel Takes On Sean Hannity’s ‘Ass Clown’ Comment

Jimmy Kimmel used his monologue on Thursday night to address an apparent feud he’s found himself in with Fox News host Sean Hannity. Hannity was apparently deeply offended by Kimmel’s joke the previous night about the first lady’s accent, calling Kimmel an “ass clown.” And, aside from being confused as to what clowns have to do with asses, Kimmel pointed out that it’s pretty rich criticism from someone who seems to have no issue at all with an administration that actually rounds up immigrants, recently ordered that pregnant immigrants remain in custody, and calls them rapists for no reason.

Kimmel was also quick to point out that no one treats Melania Trump worse than her own husband. So, according to Kimmel, if a joke about her accent makes him an ass clown, Hannity’s complicity in all these much more serious acts of disrespect make him the “whole ass circus.” Now all we need to figure out is whether an “ass circus” involves more or less feces than a regular one.