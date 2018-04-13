Jimmy Kimmel’s Doorman Confronts Him Over His Dark Secrets

Yesterday, news broke that Trump’s doorman was allegedly paid by the National Enquirer to kill a story about an alleged love child. Jimmy Kimmel Live dealt with this joke-bag of a story by forcing Jimmy to confront his own doorman, “Curtis”, who is seeking his own payoffs for keeping Jimmy’s many secrets. Specifically, his dark past as the host of The Man Show and the salacious revelation that he sleeps with one of the show’s employees: his wife, Molly. The show also featured an ad for The Law Offices of Michael Cohen, where recipients of hush money from Trump’s lawyer attest to how Trump definitely never cheated on his wife with any of them and that one suspiciously well-coiffed boy is not his son. This gets even weirder when you take the time to realize any one of these actors could end up being the alleged secret Trump love child.