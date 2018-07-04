Latest News from Vulture

3 mins ago

Admire This Photo of Daniel Day-Lewis Using a Flip Phone While Riding the Subway

Chic.

19 mins ago

It’s the Truth, Damnit! Busy Philipps Joins Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

She’s finally getting her Tina Fey moment.

10:05 a.m.

John Krasinski ‘Couldn’t Get’ Anne Hathaway Prior to Romancing Emily Blunt

What could’ve been?

9:14 a.m.

Amazon Cancels Mozart in the Jungle After Four Seasons. Why?

The streaming giant is changing its TV strategy.

12:31 a.m.

Tiffany Haddish Recalls the Time She Accidentally Danced an Elderly Man to Death

“I’ve got killer moves.”

Yesterday at 11:29 p.m.

Watch the Music Video for Drake’s New Song ‘Nice for What’

It’s got everybody: Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Misty Copeland, Letitia Wright, a levitating Michelle Rodriguez, just everybody.

Yesterday at 10:41 p.m.

Netflix Reportedly Might Not Bring Any Films to Cannes Anyway

Cannes barred the streaming platform’s movies from competition, but still left the door open for Netflix to screen its films during the festival.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Recap: The Cancer Card

“Chapter Seventy-Nine” leaps ahead to the aftermath of Xiomara’s mastectomy.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Andrea Navedo on Her ‘Tatas’ and Whether Jane the Virgin Will End With Season 5

“I have heard Jennie Urman say from the beginning that she saw it ending in season five.”

Yesterday at 9:40 p.m.

Netflix Cancels Everything Sucks!, Which Sure Isn’t Going to Help That Attitude

The ‘90s high school dramedy gets dismissed after one season.

Yesterday at 8:03 p.m.

Oh My God an Empire Records Musical Is Coming to Broadway

Shock me, shock me, shock me!

Yesterday at 7:03 p.m.

The Accountant Was the Most Rented Film of 2017

His calculations were extremely correct.

Yesterday at 6:07 p.m.

Cardi B’s Album Intro, ‘Get Up 10’ Is Bronx Rap Poetry at Its Finest

Invasion of Privacy opens with a blunt, brazen, and beautiful manifesto.

Yesterday at 5:43 p.m.

Howards End Is an Audacious Twist on a Beloved Classic

The mini-series adaptation of E.M. Forster’s novel is provocative in subtle, surprising ways.

Yesterday at 5:24 p.m.

Let’s Unpack That Big Twist in The Endless

Directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead talk about their little cinematic universe that could.

Yesterday at 5:23 p.m.

What It Was Like On Set During the Filming of Atlanta’s ‘Teddy Perkins’

“There was not an inkling of Donald Glover on that set.”

Yesterday at 5:10 p.m.

Dear Men and Women of Tinder, Abbi Jacobson Is Single

It’s your lucky day.

Yesterday at 4:31 p.m.

They Should Have Worn Socks in A Quiet Place, Right?

I can only suspend my disbelief so much!

Yesterday at 4:27 p.m.

Hayley Atwell on Howards End, Emma Thompson, and Why Network TV Is ‘Frustrating’

“If it’s going to be reductive, then my heart sinks. I’d rather earn next to no money by doing a play.”

Yesterday at 4:21 p.m.

Kali Uchis on Her Debut Album Isolation’s Self-Reliant Anthems

“I’m not a Barbie doll, I’m just a multidimensional human being who likes to make things.”