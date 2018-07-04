Dutiful husband John Krasinski loves Emily Blunt so much that he’s seen The Devil Wears Prada, hmmm, upwards of 70 times. 72, give or take. In fact, he was likely obsessed with it prior to even meeting her. (“It’s just one of those movies that whenever you’re going through the channels, you stop and look!”) His affection for the film has already been well-documented, but making the rounds as a couple on The Graham Norton Show this week, Krasinski took his superfandom to a new level: Even suggesting he could’ve ended up with another Devil star that wasn’t Blunt. “Well, I couldn’t get Annie, and so…” he teased while discussing the film’s makeover montage. Uh, and so what?! Eat one (1) cube of cheese and think about what you’ve said, buddy.