It seems like some British Customs Agents are behind on with their celebrity gossip. Though John Krasinski and Emily Blunt tied the knot in 2010, eight years and two babies later it was still up to the actor to inform one such agent at the airport that he’s married to The Girl on the Train-star. According to Krasinski’s account on The Tonight Show, that guy had trouble believing Mary Poppins was with an actor from the American version of The Office. But, hey, if A Quiet Place, the new horror movie starring Blunt and Krasinski as a married couple, is a hit maybe more Brits will finally start believing Krasinski. Maybe.