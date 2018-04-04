Latest News from Vulture

2:00 a.m.

John Krasinski Had to Break the News to a Customs Agent That Emily Blunt’s Taken

Sorry, British Customs Agent. Krasinski’s been married to Blunt since 2010.

1:15 a.m.

Riverdale’s K.J. Apa Takes Over Kian Lawley’s Part in The Hate U Give

Lawley was fired from the film after a video surfaced of the YouTube star making racist jokes. The production had almost wrapped when he was recast.

Yesterday at 11:41 p.m.

America’s Next Top Model Recap: Too Sexy for Shampoo

This is the Citizen Kane of reality TV villain edits.

Yesterday at 11:22 p.m.

Legion Season-Premiere Recap: Identity Crisis

Welcome back to the strangest superhero show on TV.

Yesterday at 11:22 p.m.

How Legion Made That Freaky Chattering-Teeth Sound Effect

“I’m sure my dentist didn’t love me slamming my teeth together that hard, but it didn’t break anything, thank God.”

Yesterday at 10:46 p.m.

Cameron Crowe Is Producing a David Crosby Documentary

The film will include interviews between the filmmaker and the legendary singer-songwriter.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Rise Recap: Friday Night Lights

Just let the kids be in the musical, Rise!

Yesterday at 8:43 p.m.

Man Who Threw Banana Peel at Dave Chappelle Is Now Suing Dave Chappelle

Christian Englander, the man responsible for “Bananagate,” claims he was assaulted by Chappelle’s bodyguard as he was being restrained.

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

Roseanne Recap: Of Diabeetus and Etsy

Roseanne’s knee is in bad shape, but she’s too vain to use a stair lift.

Yesterday at 6:38 p.m.

Legion Season Two Is Brazenly Inventive

The FX superhero drama is determined to surprise, confound, and dazzle at every moment.

Yesterday at 5:31 p.m.

Cosby’s Legal Team Will Be Able to Call Witness Who Says His Accuser Is Lying

This is a big win for the defense.

Yesterday at 4:43 p.m.

4 Ways 2001: A Space Odyssey Was a Visual-Effects Pioneer

The cinematography inspired scores of artists, from George Lucas to ‘N Sync.

Yesterday at 4:41 p.m.

Chloë Sevigny Wants a Job

The forever-cool actress on Lean on Pete, loving Kristen Stewart, and being temporarily unemployed.

Yesterday at 3:48 p.m.

Celeste’s Therapist Will Be Back in Big Little Lies Season Two

Crystal Fox and Mo McRae are also joining the show in season two.

Yesterday at 3:42 p.m.

The Weeknd’s My Dear Melancholy Is a Jarring Breakup Album

Abel Tesfaye has returned, slightly, to the guts and grit that built him.

Yesterday at 2:56 p.m.

Eric Bana Will Pursue Connie Britton in That Wild Dirty John Anthology

Don’t be deceived, girl!

Yesterday at 2:38 p.m.

Adam Sandler Joins the Safdie Brothers’ New A24 Film, Uncut Gems

Josh and Benny Safdie want in on that Sandler movie magic.

Yesterday at 2:05 p.m.

Sexy TV Doctors Unite As Hugh Laurie Joins George Clooney in Hulu’s Catch-22

Laurie will play Major de Coverley.

Yesterday at 1:33 p.m.

Everything to Remember About Legion Before Watching Season Two

What you need to know about David Haller, the Shadow King, and where Legion left off.

Yesterday at 1:31 p.m.

Cardi B Is Co-hosting The Tonight Show Next Week [Excited Chirping Noise]

Money moves, indeed.