John Oliver Compares Sinclair News Anchors to Members of a ‘Brainwashed Cult’

John Oliver has already preached about the dangers of local news stations becoming a cesspool of conservative agendas, but even that didn’t prepare Last Week Tonight for the recent developments surrounding the Sinclair Broadcast Group. Last week, the company forced dozens of anchors to recite propaganda about one-sided news stories “plaguing our country,” which is only more terrifying when recited in perfect unison. (It’s like the horror version of the “I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke” commercial! But without beverages!) “Nothing says we value independent media like dozens of reporters forced to repeat the same message over and over again like members of a brainwashed cult,” Oliver explained. “I guess what I’m saying here, Sinclair, is, as a news organization, you make no sense.”