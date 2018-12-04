Latest News from Vulture

14 mins ago

Hypothesis: Season Two Is the Best or Worst Season of Every Show

Scandal? The best! Friday Night Lights? The worst!

21 mins ago

Shiri Appleby: The Comeback Kid

For the first time in years, Shiri Appleby is the star of her own show. But she’s working harder than ever to be behind the camera.

10:25 a.m.

Here’s Jon Hamm’s Perfect, Two-Second-Long Ray Romano Impression

About … playing golf.

10:00 a.m.

Angels in America’s Scotland-Born Louis on Bringing the Show to New York

The Olivier nominee discusses accents, event theater, and how the show has changed.

10:00 a.m.

The Changing Calculus of How Hollywood Makes Sequels

Movies like Super Troopers 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp are rewriting Hollywood’s franchise playbook.

9:54 a.m.

Cannes 2018 Lineup: Silver Lake, Spike Lee, and New Godard

Solo: A Star Wars Story will screen out of competition.

9:49 a.m.

Hot Summer Nights Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Gets a Sexy ’80s Romp

He comes of age, again.

9:41 a.m.

Zayn’s New Music Video Is His Own Little Scarface Remake

With a feminist plot twist!

9:00 a.m.

Submergence Marks Alicia Vikander’s Triumphant Return to Being Sad in Sweaters

She also tries out some glasses. It’s exciting!

8:49 a.m.

Noah Emmerich Won’t Miss Playing Stan on The Americans

“Stan’s ready for a job change. Maybe he can open up a surf shop in Hawaii.”

7:59 a.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: The Age of Aquaria

Sonja has really taken it too far this time.

1:44 a.m.

Late Night Wasn’t Sad to See House Speaker Paul Ryan Go

Paul Ryan, a frequent punching bag for many late-night hosts, announced his retirement.

Yesterday at 11:07 p.m.

The Americans Recap: The War at Home

It’s hard to fathom the Jennings family cataclysm to come.

Yesterday at 10:52 p.m.

John Krasinski Is Trading in Horror for Sci-Fi With Next Movie Life on Mars

After the success of “A Quiet Place,” Krasinski is a hot commodity.

Yesterday at 10:05 p.m.

Everything Meghan Markle Does in Her Final Season on Suits

A running list.

Yesterday at 10:02 p.m.

Tig Notaro Lands Star Trek: Discovery Guest Role

She’ll play Denise Reno, chief engineer of the USS Hiawatha.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Listening to Children of a Lesser God, 30 Years Later

A production that makes a virtue of the play’s datedness.

Yesterday at 8:57 p.m.

Hearts Beat Loud Trailer: Nick Offerman Wants to Be in a Father-Daughter Band

Unfortunately his teenage daughter has studying to do.

Yesterday at 6:32 p.m.

7 Best New Songs of the Week: Drake, Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, A$AP Rocky

Drake’s “Nice for What” is finally his first genuine song for the ladies.

Yesterday at 5:20 p.m.

L.A. Prosecutors Reviewing Kevin Spacey Sex-Crimes Case

Spacey is also the subject a Metropolitan Police investigation in London, and a complaint filed with Nantucket police.