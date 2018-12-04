Jon Hamm, a noted golf-head within the Hollywood elite, enjoys dabbling in the sport with his pal Ray Romano if the opportunity presents itself. Would you like photographic proof of their outings in matching checkered vests? Too bad! Because the best Hammy can offer up at the moment is his impression of Romano, but rest assured it’s very, very good. [Golf club swing.] “Ah.” [Golf club swing.] “C’mon.” [Another golf club swing.] “Ah, be right.” [Ow, a fourth golf club swing.] “Why.” It’s like Manny from Ice Age is right here with us!