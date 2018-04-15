Kanye West Has Returned to Twitter and He’s Giving You the Goods

After a brief tease this weekend, Kanye West is back on Twitter, tweeting up a storm, after scrubbing his account last May. While there is a 99% likelihood he will delete everything in fifteen minutes and disappear from whence he came, let’s enjoy Kanye’s tweets while we have them, especially if, as fans are surely hoping, his return to form signals new music is on its way. If nothing else, it’s nice to see Sentimental Kanye, who looks back on a memory with former brother-in-law Lamar Odom.

my favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again Then we walked into the arena together pic.twitter.com/ysC5z5wDUA — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 15, 2018

Then Kanye immediately really gets into it, with a few tweets that echo his recent existential rumination in The Hollywood Reporter while interviewing his interior designer Axel Vervoordt.

Some people have to work within the existing consciousness while some people can shift the consciousness — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018

often people working with the existing consciousness are jealous of those who are more in touch and they become hard-core capitalist in hopes of creating the illusion that the value of money is worth more than the value of time and friends — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018

In the end, maybe Kanye returned to Twitter because he wants his fans to feel more included in his creative process, like the design of his shoes or the decision-making process behind his body art. So, do you like Kanye’s potential neck tattoo designs? You can tell him directly now, but try to ease into it. He can be gone again so quickly, just like that.

I asked my friend to design this neck tat for me pic.twitter.com/io0HUEDuWi — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018