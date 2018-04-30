Latest News from Vulture

1 min ago

Your One Book, One New York Voting Cheat Sheet

Haven’t read the books in the contest but still really want to vote? Let us help you decide.

18 mins ago

The 30 Best Superhero Movies Since Blade

And why Avengers: Infinity War doesn’t make the cut.

21 mins ago

Queer Eye’s Antoni Is Writing a Cookbook, in Case You Need Avocado Ideas

The book will have 100 recipes and come out in the spring of next year.

12:58 p.m.

Watch Donald Glover Sway to TLC’s ‘Creep’ in Atlanta Deleted Scene

Oh ah, oh ah, oh ah yeahhhh!

12:36 p.m.

Kanye Hung Out With Right-Wing Freethinkers This Weekend

He was spotted out with Candace Owens and Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk.

12:30 p.m.

Carey Mulligan’s One-Woman Show Girls & Boys Is Coming to New York

Audible will also record and release Girls & Boys as an audio play.

11:57 a.m.

Avengers: Infinity War: How They Decided to Split Up the Characters

The writers of Marvel’s huge hit discuss how they settled on those superheroic combinations.

11:30 a.m.

Bill Cosby’s Damning Deposition Was the Nail in the Coffin, According to Juror

“Mr. Cosby admitted to giving these Quaaludes to women, young women, in order to have sex with them.”

11:23 a.m.

The Best Movies of 2018 (So Far)

Including Annihilation, Black Panther, The Rider, and The Death of Stalin.

11:14 a.m.

9 Art Shows to See This Week On and Off Frieze Island

Our curated itinerary.

11:06 a.m.

Kanye West’s Theatre of the Absurd

Talking loud and saying nothing.

10:36 a.m.

Time’s Up Calls on Corporations to Cut Ties With R. Kelly

“We demand appropriate investigations and inquiries into the allegations of R. Kelly’s abuse.”

10:08 a.m.

You Could Impress Shania Twain Much on Her New Country Music Competition Show

Twain will host USA Network’s Real Country with Jake Owen.

9:00 a.m.

What’s New on Hulu: May 2018

Warrior, I Tonya, The Matrix trilogy, and much more.

9:00 a.m.

Netflix’s Evil Genius Investigates the Notorious ‘Pizza Bomber Heist’

The Duplass Brothers’ newest true-crime docuseries premieres on May 11.

9:00 a.m.

40 Essential Lesbian Romance Films

In honor of Duck Butter and Disobedience’s premieres, here are 40 of the most heart-wrenching lesbian love stories of all time.

8:29 a.m.

American Idol Recap: When You Swish Swish Upon a Star

I knew something was off with Idol’s Disney Night right from the start.

8:07 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap: The Suspect Husband

Why in the world does Candiace keep talking about her fiancé’s penis?

8:00 a.m.

Seth Rogen on His Netflix Special, the Sony Hack, and Working While Stoned

“I’ve started reading more about drugs,” he says. “It has made me think, Man, I did a lot of shrooms when I was 13 years old.”

1:09 a.m.

WHCA Issues Statement to Members Criticizing Michelle Wolf’s Monologue

“I also have heard from members expressing dismay with the entertainer’s monologue and concerns about how it reflects on our mission.”