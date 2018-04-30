Kanye Hung Out With Right-Wing Freethinkers This Weekend

Photo: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Freethinker Kanye West has turned his recent thoughts on politics into action. Over the weekend, TMZ reports that West took a meeting with conservative pundit Candace Owens, the same woman who West fawned over in a tweet the previous weekend. After learning that West was apparently a fan, Owens begged him for a meeting, and it appears she got her wish. Though there are no details about the extent of the meeting — did they talk Kanye 2024? Black Republicans? Poopidty scoop scoopidy poop? — but we do know they weren’t alone.

The two were joined by Charlie Kirk, the 24-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, a right-wing nonprofit student organization that protests university speech policies by wearing adult diapers. When Owens isn’t busy building her anti–Black Lives Matters thought machine into a social-media brand, she serves as Turning Point USA’s communications director. Donald Trump Jr. considers both Owens and Kirk “pals” and is just as intrigued by their apparent hangs with Kanye as you are.