Kanye Is Producing a New Nas Album, Due Out in June

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for adidas

Just because Kanye West is back at it, setting Twitter aflame with a single tweet, doesn’t mean he’s lounging around with nothing to do. In addition to that philosophy book he’s writing (tl;dr Instagram is bad), Kanye is preparing to release a solo project on June 1. Oh, but that is very much not all. On Sunday night, West tweeted that he is “hand producing” not only the Teyana Taylor and Kid Cudi albums he previously announced via social media, but a new Nas album as well, set to drop on June 15. “I’m hand producing all the albums I tweeted about,” he posted, before joking, “Been chopping samples from the sunken place.” All of the GOOD Music albums mentioned are due out in June, except Pusha T’s album, which will be released May 25 and will be, of course, artisanally-made by Mr. West himself.

I'm hand producing all the albums I tweeted about. Been chopping samples from the sunken place 😂Pusha May 25th My album June 1st me and Cudi June 8th and Teyana June 22nd and oh yeah... — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

Nas June 15th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018