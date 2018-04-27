Kanye West Posts His New Song ‘Lift Yourself’

If Kanye West’s recent Twitter shenanigans have had you on the verge of tearing your hair out, the new song Mr. West tweeted Friday night will make all that heartache worthwhile. JK, it’s a gigantic troll. Earlier today, West promised a new song dedicated to Hot 97 radio host Ebro Darden, to whom West reportedly expressed his love for Donald Trump. And now, that song has arrived. As Kanye himself tweeted, “The bars.” While it might not be the best work of his career, it’s definitely the Kanye song that contains the most repetitions of the word “poop,” and no one can argue otherwise.