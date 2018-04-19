Kanye Is Releasing Two Albums This Summer

Photo: Billy Farrell Agency/REX/Shutterstock/Billy Farrell Agency/REX/Shutterstock

Yeezus will rise again. In between excerpts from his upcoming philosphy book — a.k.a. “tweets” — Kanye alerted fans that he’s coming out with two albums this summer. On June 1, Ye will release a seven-song album, and then, on June 8, a joint album with Kid Cudi, under the moniker Kids See Ghost. Just in case you don’t have plans to travel to Europe, study under an esteemed intellectual, and start a summer-long love affair with his son, Kanye’s two (!!) albums might be available to call you by their name, or, you know, soundtrack whatever you’re actually doing. Kanye’s Thursday afternoon news dump arrives amid rumors that he did a long interview with Charlamagne tha God about the new music. Per TMZ, Charlamagne was spotted leaving Kanye’s office after a listening session.

my album is 7 songs — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

June 1st — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

me and Cudi album June 8th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

it's called Kids See Ghost. That's the name of our group — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

In the words of Kanye himself, “Yeezy season approaching / Forget whatever y’all been hearing.”

Update: It’s a GOOD summer! Kanye confirmed that albums from Pusha T and Teyana Taylor will also arrive this summer.

Pusha T May 25th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018