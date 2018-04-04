Kathy Griffin Returns to TV As an Eerily Accurate Kellyanne Conway

Nobody let Donald Trump see this clip of Kathy Griffin as Kellyanne Conway, lest his hatred for one of the women and his affection for the other combine in dangerous ways. Last night on The President Show, Griffin came back to TV to play the counselor to the president and prove she can do heartless spin better than anyone. Griffin is currently trying to relaunch her comedy career after the backlash over her previous, much more vivid attacks on Trump, but if she simply wants to change careers to TV commentator, she already has the skills needed.