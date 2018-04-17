Kelly Clarkson Is Hosting Her First-Ever Awards Show, So Maybe 2018 Is Good?

You’ve done good, awards-show gods. You’ve done pretty damn good. Cover icon Kelly Clarkson will be hosting this year’s Billboard Music Awards on NBC, marking the first time the Voice songstress has hosted any sort of prime-time TV ceremony for us unworthy plebeians. We have NBC to thank for anointing her high priestess of the Billboard proceedings, as the network acquired the ceremony in 2018 from competing network CBS. “I already have 20 costume changes planned,” Clarkson said in a statement. “I will be flying in like my girl P!nk, and calling Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman for jokes. Well, or I’m just gonna show up and celebrate my favorite artists and get to know a few more. Yeah, maybe I’ll go with that plan.” We totally support the 20 costume changes, though.