Kenya Barris Might Be the Next Big TV Producer to Jump Ship to Netflix

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

After Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy left their big, lucrative network producing deals with ABC and Fox for bigger, more lucrative deals at Netflix, it seems like another big name might be next. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Black-ish creator and Girls Trip writer Kenya Barris is looking to get out of his overall deal with ABC Studios, even though he has three years remaining on the contract he signed with them in 2017. He is also reportedly in preliminary talks with Netflix for a new deal. The news comes after ABC decided not to air a politically charged episode of Black-ish, which was set for February 27, after “creative differences” with Barris. Barris also produced Grown-ish for ABC, which got moved to Freeform in 2017, along with two other shows that were not picked up. This season, ABC ordered a comedy from him with Alec Baldwin (which Baldwin left after reading a script), while another one of his shows, the comedy Bright Futures, eventually went to NBC. One imagines these are all factors that might play into the negotiations with both ABC and Netflix.