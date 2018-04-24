What are friends for if not to remind you of your absolute worst flaws and broadcast them for all the world to see? Kevin Hart stars in the new video for J. Cole’s “Kevin’s Heart,” which gets its name from the comedian and is inspired by Hart’s infamous cheating scandal turned extortion plot. It’s a concept that probably would not go over well for most people in that position of shame, but Hart takes it in jest. Cole and Hart are longtime buddies and, frankly, if you can’t at least roast yourself for nearly causing the demise of your own relationship and family thanks to a wandering eye, was it really worth it?