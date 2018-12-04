Kevin Hart Hopes The Small Screen Will Make Him Look Taller

Kevin Hart, star of 2017’s blockbuster Jumanji, is now headed to television. He will be hosting a new CBS game show called TKO: Total Knock Out, which sounds a little bit like if American Ninja Warrior was hosted by Kevin Hart. The show is from executive producer Mark Burnett, who is best known for having produced shows like the cultural phenomenon Survivor and the nightmare in which we all permanently live The Apprentice.

TKO will feature contestants running an obstacle course, while four opposing players fire (hopefully soft) projectiles at them to knock them over or slow them down. That is, of course, once they’ve all signed their liability waivers. The series will consist of ten episodes to air this summer, and Hart will also serve as executive producer. “This show is perfectly aligned with my global brand,” Hart told Variety. “The minute Mark Burnett pitched me, I got it and we decided to work together. This show has the potential to make me look tall.” Sounds like quite a lofty goal.