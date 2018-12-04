Khloé Kardashian Had Her Baby!

Photo: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

The final Kardashian baby of the season is finally here!

According to the Kardashian scholars at TMZ, Khloé Kardashian gave birth to a baby girl early Wednesday morning, at a hospital outside of Cleveland.

The news comes on the heels of reports that the baby’s father, Khloé’s boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, has cheated on her repeatedly throughout her pregnancy.

Khloé has been stuck in Ohio for the past couple of weeks waiting for the baby to arrive, and yesterday, TMZ reported that Kris was already by Khloé’s side, and that her sisters Kim, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall were all on their way to Cleveland to welcome the new baby into their family, and to support Khloé amid the cheating rumors.

This is the third Kardashian-Jenner baby to be born this year. In January, Kim Kardashian West’s surrogate gave birth to Kim’s third child, daughter Chicago, and in February, Kylie Jenner gave birth to her first child, daughter Stormi.

Congratulations to Khloé on her baby girl, and hopefully being able to get out of Cleveland and back to Calabasas as soon as possible.