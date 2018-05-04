Latest News from Vulture

1:05 p.m.

Lean on Pete Is a Worthy Addition to the Tragic Horse Movie Genre

Andrew Haigh’s film about a displaced teen and his horse overstays its welcome, but has plenty to say about care and neglect.

11:14 a.m.

NYC Stories: Laura Gómez’s NYC Blackout Experience Was Actually Heartwarming

The Orange Is the New Black actress holds fond memories of the night it happened.

10:57 a.m.

Sandra Oh’s Killing Eve Gets a Second Season Before Its First Episode Airs

The show premieres this Sunday.

10:37 a.m.

John Cena Responds to the Rock’s Threats, Welcomes an Ass-Cleaning

“Your threat to me is you wanna clean my butt? Um, okay pal, you got the job.”

9:55 a.m.

There Might Be an Ice Battle Between Adam Rippon and Tonya Harding on DWTS

Next season is all about athletes.

9:30 a.m.

Luann de Lesseps Apologizes for Her Diana Ross Costume, Denies It Was Blackface

“I didn’t add anything, or would ever dream of doing a blackface.”

9:24 a.m.

How Jane the Virgin’s Cancer Story Came Together

And the endgame of the show.

9:09 a.m.

Lorde Covers St. Vincent’s ‘New York,’ Achieves Peak Ethereal Cool Girl

Lorde and Jack Antonoff performed it together.

9:00 a.m.

Joaquin Phoenix Goes True Detective in You Were Never Really Here

Lynne Ramsay’s singular point of view is missing in this kidnapping thriller.

8:30 a.m.

Every Francis Ford Coppola Movie, Ranked

We ranked every Francis Ford Coppola movie, including The Godfather, Finian’s Rainbow, Apocalypse Now, and, er, Jack.

8:00 a.m.

The Painstaking Detail That Went Into Lauren Ambrose’s My Fair Lady Hat

The costume designer and milliner had to create something that fit both an extravagant scene and Ambrose’s modernized reading of the character.

1:01 a.m.

Dr. Evil Is the Latest Trump Cabinet Member to Be Fired on Tonight Show

He was Trump’s “ideas guy.”

12:02 a.m.

History Is No Longer Making Its Bill Clinton Impeachment Series

The news came shortly after Ryan Murphy confirmed he is also shelving his Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky American Crime Story season.

Yesterday at 11:21 p.m.

Russell Simmons Denies Rape Allegation, Demands Jury Trial

Jennifer Jarosik accused Simmons of sexually assaulting her in his home. She is suing him for $5 million.

Yesterday at 11:05 p.m.

The Americans Recap: Slippery People

Never forget that The Americans is a show about parenting.

Yesterday at 10:05 p.m.

Everything Meghan Markle Does in Her Final Season on Suits

A running list.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: Diana Loss

This is going to be one hell of a season.

Yesterday at 9:37 p.m.

Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Jon Hamm to Star in Post-9/11 Drama Torture Report

The Torture Report is about the extreme interrogation methods used by Americans after the September 11 attacks.

Yesterday at 7:37 p.m.

Liza Minnelli Is Auctioning Off a Massive Amount of Belongings

It’s your chance to own Sally’s hat from Cabaret, and a check that MGM wrote to Judy Garland when she was a teenager.

Yesterday at 6:50 p.m.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner Have Settled That Lawsuit Involving a Tupac T-Shirt

A photographer was suing the sisters for copyright infringement.