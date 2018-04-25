Turns Out Kanye Can Be Managed, by His Wife

After Kanye West unleashed plenty of tweets praising Donald Trump — “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother,” Ye proclaimed — he got a call from his wife Kim. Even though Kanye also tweeted that he parted ways with his longtime manager Scooter Braun because the artist “couldn’t be managed,” it turns out he can be managed by his wife and known Hillary Clinton supporter, Kim Kardashian West. (Life comes at you fast/wife comes at you fast!) Kim called Kanye, and asked him to clarify. “My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does,” Kanye tweeted. “I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.”
“Bound 2” rein him in!
Update: Kim has responded to Kanye’s tweets.