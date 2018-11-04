Late Night Ransacks the Michael Cohen Raid for Jokes

TONIGHT: Stephen has a message for the FBI agents involved in raid on Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/PX3m12i7CT — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 11, 2018

On Monday and Tuesday, news that the FBI raided the law office of Michael Cohen, an attorney for Donald Trump, dominated the headlines. Questions about what this new development means for the president abound, and while late-night hosts had no answers they certainly had ideas. “It is a huge deal,” Stephen Colbert noted on The Late Show. “At this exact moment, as I speak, FBI agents are so far up Donald Trump’s business they’re reading his emails with a proctoscope.”

Several newsworthy stories — including Robert Mueller’s investigation and Cohen’s payment to porn star Stormy Daniels — are converging in a pretty dramatic way. “This is like the series finale of a TV show where they try to tie all the different plot lines together,” Seth Meyers quipped on Late Night. “If Trump ever goes on trial, they’re going to call characters from previous episodes in the courtroom like the last episode of Seinfeld.”

Over on Comedy Central, Trevor Noah and Jordan Klepper both took on Trump’s claims that the FBI raid was part of a “witch hunt.” Responding to the president’s statement that it was an “attack on what we all stand for,” Noah said, “That’s right, it’s an attack on what we all stand for. You know, the American ideals of life, liberty, and the pursuit of having a lawyer pay off your side chick.”

Klepper agreed with the president that it was all a witch hunt — a very particular witch hunt at that. “Trump’s right, this is the worst kind of partisan witch hunt,” The Opposition host said. “One that followed all proper partisan witch procedure, passed the scrutiny of a partisan witch judge, and was personally signed off on by Trump’s own partisan witch deputy A.G.”