10 mins ago

Empire on Blood Is a Compelling But Frustrating Podcast

A heartbreaking story lies at the center of this true-crime podcast.

18 mins ago

Hulu’s Catch-22 Will Give You Kyle Chandler, in Exchange for Less George Clooney

One handsome man replaces the other in the lead role.

22 mins ago

Bel Powley Wants to Make Men Uncomfortable

The star of Wildling talks about coming-of-age transformations and celebrating birthdays with Chris Evans and Michael Cera.

1:06 p.m.

John Mulaney’s 10 Best SNL Sketches

It’s not just Stefon!

12:41 p.m.

The Next Social Network? We’ve Read the Hot Script Gawker v. Thiel

How mad will it make Peter Thiel? And how is it?

12:35 p.m.

Scandal Recap: Truth and Consequences

“Standing in the Sun” sprints through 30 episodes of plot in a single, jam-packed hour.

12:06 p.m.

HBO Wanted to Move the TV Version of My Brilliant Friend to Brooklyn

A co-producer said “we really had to stand by our point to obtain maximum fidelity to the books.”

11:44 a.m.

Will Ferrell Reportedly Taken to Hospital After Car Accident

Per TMZ, Ferrell has been released and did not suffer significant injuries.

11:37 a.m.

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami Is a Missed Opportunity

Sophie Fiennes’s doc never quite comes together, despite intimate access and stunning concert footage.

11:26 a.m.

Lena Waithe Uses GLAAD Acceptance Speech to Call for LGBT Unity

“Laverne Cox’s struggle may look different than mine, but the pain we feel is the same.”

11:00 a.m.

Netflix Renews On My Block Teen Dramedy for Season Two

The critically praised coming-of-age series debuted in March.

10:53 a.m.

Halle Berry Wants You to Put Some Respect on Catwoman!

Catwoman bombed so Black Panther could soar … or something.

10:14 a.m.

Cardi B Doubled Taylor Swift’s Apple Streaming Record, Okurrr!

Invasion of Privacy is a hit.

9:53 a.m.

Atlanta Robbin’ Season Recap: It’s a Simulation, Van

In the world of Atlanta, no good comes from vast, uncapped amounts of wealth.

9:50 a.m.

Incredibles 2 Trailer: Nobody Puts Baby Jack-Jack in a Corner

The super family is finally getting their sequel.

9:48 a.m.

Tonya Harding, Adam Rippon to Compete on Dancing With the Stars Athlete Edition

Dancing With the Stars will do an athletes-only edition.

9:00 a.m.

The Rider Is a Lyrical Portrait of Life After the Rodeo

Real-life rodeo rider Brady Jandreau stars as a cowboy struggling to walk away from the sport he loves.

8:29 a.m.

Grey’s Anatomy Recap: It’s So Hard to Say Good-bye

Wait, am I actually upset over Bello and DeLuca?!

7:00 a.m.

Westworld’s Second Season Is Even More Meta

More than in last season, the park’s key staff members stand in for the writers, directors, and producers, and the robots for the show’s cast.

12:52 a.m.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Doorman Confronts Him Over His Dark Secrets

And also all his Amazon packages.