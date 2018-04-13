Lena Waithe Uses GLAAD Acceptance Speech to Call for LGBT Unity

Lena Waithe continues raking up awards for Master of None’s “Thanksgiving” episode. On Thursday night, Waithe was awarded GLAAD’s Outstanding Individual Episode award for the episode showing her character Denise’s coming out. Waithe used her speech to discuss unity within the queer community. “A lot of people ask me why I say I’m queer,” Waithe said. “I say that because I think it’s a big umbrella. I don’t want to separate myself from my trans family, my non-binary, bisexual [family]… We need to be united. Laverne Cox’s struggle may look different than mine, but the pain we feel is the same.”